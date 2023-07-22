Brooklyn Baffled by Thorpe in 3-0 Defeat to Hudson Valley

July 22, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - RHP Joander Suárez tied a season-best with eight strikeouts in a quality six-inning start, but his counterpart stole the show. RHP Drew Thorpe set a Hudson Valley single-game record with 13 strikeouts over eight innings, as the Renegades defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones, 3-0, on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Thorpe (10-1), who also set Hudson Valley's (11-12, 50-39) single-season strikeout record on Saturday, set a new career-best with 13 punchouts of eight, two-hit shutout innings, earning his South Atlantic League-leading 10th win.

Suárez (3-7) performed admirably for Brooklyn (16-7, 44-44). The 23-year-old tied a season-high with eight strikeouts, allowing three runs over six innings, but was saddled with his seventh defeat of the campaign.

The combined first 16 batters of the game were retired in order before the Renegades broke through in the bottom of the third.

RF Aldenis Sánchez reached on an infield single to first and moved to second on 2B Luis Santos' single through the left side. CF Spencer Jones followed with a two-run double into the left-center field gap, providing the 'Gades with a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, Hudson Valley tacked on. With one out in the inning, LF Christopher Familia charged a solo home run that snuck over LF Stanley Consuegra's outstretched glove. The 23-year-old's second home run in the South Atlantic League expanded the Renegades' cushion to 3-0.

Brooklyn would only put one man in scoring position throughout the night. CF Alex Ramírez roped a leadoff double in the seventh and moved to third on a ground out, but could not dent the dish to break up the shutout.

RHP Jack Neely worked around 3B Chase Estep's leadoff single in the ninth to tally his fifth save.

The Cyclones will try again for a series victory on Sunday afternoon. RHP Cameron Foster (4-4, 4.25 ERA) is expected to take the hill for the second time in the series for Brooklyn. RHP Juan Carela (2-4, 3.51 ERA) anticipates taking the hill for Hudson Valley. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.