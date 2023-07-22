Greensboro Defeats the Blue Rocks, 7-3

July 22, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeat the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 7-3 on Friday, July 21. The Grasshoppers improved to 7-14 in the first half of the season while the Blue Rocks fell to 7-15. Greensboro outhit Wilmington 10-5 as the Grasshoppers had one mishap to the Blue Rocks two.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was catcher Wyatt Hendrie as he went 2-4 with a triple and one free base. Following close behind was outfielder Sammy Siani as he went 2- 5 with one double, one RBI, and one run scored. Ernny Ordonez and Shawn Ross each recorded a home run while Francisco Acuna and Luke Brown each tallied a double.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was JP Massey as he recorded three strikeouts and gave up one hit, one run, and three free bases on four innings of work. Yunior Thibo recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 3-1 on the season.

Andry Lara took the loss for the Blue Rocks and fell to 4-7 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series against the Blue Rocks today, Saturday, July 22. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.