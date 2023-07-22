Renegades Earn 3-0 Victory Cyclones

July 22, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Another record-setting night for Drew Thorpe propelled the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 3-0 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Thorpe (10-1) dazzled on Saturday night, striking out a career-high 13 in eight shutout innings. The New York Yankees' No. 6 prospect retired the first 16 batters of the contest before allowing a single to Omar De Los Santos in the sixth inning. The 13 strikeouts are a new Renegades franchise record that was previously held by Thorpe after he punched out 12 versus Jersey Shore on June 11th.

Thorpe has amassed 124 strikeouts this season, the most in single-season franchise history, a record that he took over when he recorded his eighth strikeout of Saturday's game in the fifth inning. His 10 wins passed Josh Maciejewski (2021) and Mike Venafro (1995) for a new franchise record.

Hudson Valley provided Thorpe with some offense beginning in the third inning off Cyclones starter Joander Suárez. After Suárez (3-7) retired the first seven hitters of the contest, Aldenis Sánchez and Luis Santos tallied back-to-back singles before Spencer Jones laced a two-RBI double to left-center to hand the Renegades a 2-0 advantage.

Christopher Familia extended the 'Gades lead to 3-0, blasting a solo home run to left-center in the fourth.

Jack Neely earned his team-high fifth save of the season, after tossing a scoreless ninth inning. Neely and Thorpe combined for the 'Gades seventh shutout of the season with their last shutout also coming on a Drew Thorpe start on July 9 against Jersey Shore. The Renegades and Cyclones wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 1:45 p.m. Hudson Valley will send RHP Juan Carela (2-4, 3.51) to the hill opposite of RHP Cameron Foster (4-4, 4.25) for the Cyclones.

Renegades Record: 50-39, 11-12

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.