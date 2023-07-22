Schnell and Sasaki Lift Hot Rods to 3-1 Victory

Aberdeen, Maryland - Nick Schnell blasted a solo home run in the second and Shane Sasaki smoked an RBI triple in the fifth to lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-10, 44-40) to a 3-1 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds (15-6, 47-39) on Saturday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The Hot Rods scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second off IronBirds starter Cooper Chandler. Schnell smacked a solo homer to right, putting Bowling Green up 1-0.

Aberdeen was able to bring in their first run of the game against Bowling Green starter Ben Peoples in the fourth inning. Ardoin and Isaac Bellony singled, chasing Peoples out of the game. Hot Rods reliever Alfredo Zarraga took over, throwing a wild pitch, allowing Ardoin to score to tie the game 1-1.

In the top of the fifth, Schnell singled and scored on an RBI triple from Shane Sasaki to make it 2-1. Sasaki scored on the play due to an error from the right fielder Bellony, pushing the lead to 3-1.

After three scoreless frames from both teams, Bowling Green reliever Tony Locey tossed a scoreless ninth, carrying the Hot Rods to a 3-1 win.

Alfredo Zarraga (2-0) earned the win, letting up four hits, walking one, and striking out four over 2.1 scoreless frames. Chandler (5-5) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and five strikeouts. Locey (1) completed the save, letting up two hits during a scoreless frame.

The Hot Rods and IronBirds play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. RHP Sean Harney (1-0, 4.00) starts for Bowling Green, while RHP Kyle Virbitsky (2-1, 4.62) starts for Aberdeen.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

