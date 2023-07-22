HVR Game Notes - July 22, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (49-39, 10-12) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (44-43, 16-6)

RHP Drew Thorpe (9-1, 2.27 ERA) vs. RHP Joander Suarez (3-6, 6.17 ERA)

| Game 89 | Home Game 47 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y | July 22, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

SUBWAY SERIES:The Hudson Valley Renegades welcome in the Brooklyn Cyclones to Heritage Financial Park for the second and final time this season. The Cyclones have won the first two series by winning four out of the six games in each meeting. Although, the Renegades clinched the South Atlantic League North First Half Championship on June 20 in Brooklyn after no-hitting the Cyclones through 8.1 innings. The Renegades make one more trip to Maimonides Park in August.

LAST TIME OUT: In a game that featured five lead changes, the Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones 8-7 on Friday night. Hudson Valley jumped out to a 3-1 lead early, highlighted by a Spencer Henson solo-home run. After the Cyclones took a 4-3 lead in the seventh, Spencer Jones and Christopher Familia recorded a pair of run-scoring singles to take a 5-4 lead. In the eighth, after the Cyclones tied the game at five, the 'Gades retook the lead on a Jones fielders choice. The Cyclones mounted a three-run ninth and outlasted the Renegades 8-7. In his High-A debut, Brock Selvidge allowed two runs on eight hits while striking out three.

SUNDAY'S BEST: RHP Drew Thorpe has been the Renegades' Sunday starter for most of the season and has been lights outs. The former 2nd round pick currently ranks first in wins (9) & IP (91.1), second in strikeouts (111), ERA (2.27) & WHIP (1.06), and fifth in AVG (.209) in the South Atlantic League. Among Yankees' Minor Leaguers, Thorpe leads all qualified pitchers in ERA and wins while he sits second in strikeouts only behind Chase Hampton (SOM--AA). His nine wins are tied for the most in single-season franchise history with Josh Maciejewski (2021) and Mike Venafro (1995).

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on Friday, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff leads all of MiLB with 2.90 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out 456 batters in 357.1 innings, the top of the list as well. The Brooklyn Cyclones sit second with a 2.92 ERA.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 26-for-61 (.426) with 10 doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs, three walks, and nine runs in 15 games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games while also already collecting seven multi-contests in his brief time in High-A. The Renegades catcher recorded at least one extra-base hit in five straight games from July 7th - July 16th. Since June 29th, only Colby Thomas (OAK--A+) has recorded as many doubles during this span in all of Minor League baseball.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 26 one-run games this season and they own an 11-15 record (.423) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses were decided by two runs or fewer.

THREE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER:In Tuesday's game, the Renegades tallied two triples in the loss to the Brooklyn Cyclones. It was their sixth contest this season where the team compiled two or more. Hudson Valley collected a season-high three in Brooklyn on June 21st.

WALK THIS WAY: Rafael Flores became the 10th Renegade this season to walk three or more times in a contest on Friday night versus Brooklyn. He joins Spencer Jones as the second player this homestand to do so. Jones walked three times last Friday against Bowling Green and was the first player to accomplish this feat since Ben Cowles on May 17 vs Brooklyn. Since the second half began on June 20th, Jones leads the team with 14 walks in 84 plate appearances which is also good for sixth in the South Atlantic League.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 998 batters compared to 988 for Hudson Valley this year. The Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 2nd. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

FORMER 'GADES IN THE BRONX:On Sunday, the New York Yankees recalled Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton. Peraza played in 28 games for the Hudson Valley Renegades in 2021 before making his Major League debut last season. Peraza joins Anthony Volpe as the two former Renegades currently on the Yankees Major League roster.

IN BAILEY WE TRUST:After firing a pair of scoreless innings on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Cyclones, Bailey Dees extended his scoreless streak to 9.2 innings. The last run to score against the right-hander came in Brooklyn on June 23rd on a walk off wild pitch in the ninth. Since then, Dees has allowed just four hits and struck out 12 batters in five outings.

HE GETS ON BASE!:With three hits on Friday night against Brooklyn, Spencer Jones extended his on-base streak to 14 games. The New York Yankees' No. 3 prospect is hitting .320/.452/.480 with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, 11 walks and three stolen bases.

