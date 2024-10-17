Bowen Stops 43 as Generals Beat Petes in Overtime

October 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Oshawa Generals

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Oshawa Generals(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, October 17, the Peterborough Petes hosted the rival Oshawa Generals at the PMC for the first time this season. The Generals won the game in overtime by a score of 2-1.

Zach Bowen led the way for the Petes, stopping 43/45 in the loss. Caden Taylor scored his third goal of the season, while Matthew Jenken picked up his first point as a Pete with an assist on the goal.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal - Caden Taylor (3), Assist - Matthew Jenken (1)

Second Period:

No Score

Third Period:

Oshawa Goal - Luca Marrelli (5), Assist - David Svozil (1)

Overtime Period:

Oshawa Goal - Lauri Sinivuori (2), Assist - Luca Marrelli (5)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, October 18, when they travel to Oshawa for a rematch with the Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

