IceDogs vs 67s Tonight at 7pm

October 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







The IceDogs finish off their 4 game homestand with a matchup against the Ottawa 67s. The IceDogs took the first matchup between these two teams, winning 3-2. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm.

Reminder: Goodwill Niagara will be doing a clothing and household donation at every entrance of the Meridian Centre. Drop off a bag of clothing or household items to receive a voucher for our game October 24th when the IceDogs battle the Oshawa Generals.

Purchase tickets at the Meridian Centre Box Office before puck drop!

Looking for more IceDogs Hockey? Contact Steven at 905-687-3641 x 222 or email s.tomlin@niagaraicedogs.net to purchase a flex pack today!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.