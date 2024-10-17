Colts Top Owen Sound in Shootout for Team's 1000th Win

The Colts and Attack duelled for the first time in the regular season Thursday night at Sadlon Arena. The two squads entered the matchup with similar records early in the season, separated by just 1 point. Owen Sound were looking to get off the mat after a slow start to the year, conversely, Barrie looked to stay hot after winning 3 of their last 4. The Colts were sitting at 999 wins all-time, making Thursday's game an opportunity to reach a monumental milestone for the franchise.

Barrie's faithful didn't have to wait long for some offensive action as Grayson Tiller put the Colts up early with a sneaky wrist shot just inside the blue line 2:50 into the opening frame. Tiller's marker is his first of the season, he looks to build on a strong 23 ¬Â²-24 ¬Â² year that saw him post career highs in goals and assists. Around the midway mark of the period, the Attack responded with a goal of their own to knot it up at 1, where the score would stay heading into period number 2.

The second period ran through Barrie with the Colts dictating play throughout, it was the Attack, however, that scored the period's first goal 14:44 in. Owen Sound's latest score would give them their first lead of the game until third-year Colt, Carter Lowe burst their bubble by batting in a sweet feed from Zach Wigle. Barrie created ample scoring opportunities but only came up with the lone goal on the period, enough to enter the final period even at 2 goals a piece.

Riley Patterson got the third off to a hot start when he found the back of the net 12 seconds in, putting the Colts up 3-2. The back-and-forth trend of the game continued when Owen Sound responded with another game-tying tally at 6:53 elapsed in the final frame. That would conclude the scoring in regulation as this one would need extra time.

At 3 on 3, Barrie continued it's dominance as they pushed their shot total up to 49 on the game, pushing100 shots over their last two contests. A frenzy of chances on either side of the ice failed to translate into any goals, needing a shootout to decide it. Emil Hemming and Cole Beaudoin both scored on their attempts and Ben Hrebik blanked Owen Sound to give the Colts their 1000th win as a franchise in exciting fashion.

Barrie stays hot and moves to 5-3-0-0 on the season while Owen Sound falls to 3-4-1-1. The Colts and Attack won't see each other again until December 18th.

