Ambrosio Scores Career-First, Misiak the OT Hero as Otters Win Back-To-Back for First Time this Season

October 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - After taking three of a possible four points on home ice last weekend, the Erie Otters would remain on home ice looking to sustain the recent success. For the only time this season, the Kingston Frontenacs - including former Otter goaltender Nolan Lalonde - would find their way to the Erie Insurance Arena. Erie would once again send out Noah Erliden, looking to continue his terrific Ontario Hockey League start from the goalmouth.

The Otters would draw blood first and early against the Kingston Frontenacs. Just over a minute and a half into the frame, it would be the rookie Lucas Ambrosio (1) to find his first career goal and put the Otters up 1-0. In goal for the Frontenacs would be a familiar face, former Otter Nolan Lalonde. Kingston would pile on the shots, keeping Noah Erliden on his toes to keep the visitors from finding the back of the net. The Otters would successfully kill two penalties to keep their fragile lead and be unable to convert on a power play of their own. At the end of the period, the Otters would still keep their one-goal lead despite the Frontenacs out-shooting them 10-5.

The Otters came out hot to start the second period, applying heavy pressure to test the Kingston defense. Just over three minutes into the frame, Erie went back on the penalty kill after a Nathan Sauder tripping call. Erliden and the defense weathered the Kingston storm to successfully kill the penalty and return to even strength. A strong shot off the crossbar would help keep Kingston scoreless with less than twelve minutes to go in the second. Erie would go on their second power play of the night after a Kingston slashing call, but they would be unable to take advantage. Not to worry because the Otters would return to the power play just thirty seconds later. Unable to convert again and returning to even strength, Kingston would finally find the back of the net with six minutes left in the frame to tie the game 1-1. There would be chaos in front of Erliden throughout the final three minutes, bodies sliding and pucks flying, but the Otters would escape with no further damage. At the end of the second, Kingston would add 10 more shots to their total, now outshooting the Otters 20-9.

Noah Erliden would once again be put to the test early in the third and final frame, but a sprawling save would keep Kingston from breaking the tie. However, it would be Erie all over as the Otters would return the favor to Nolan Lalonde and keep Kingston on the back foot. The Otters would more than double their shot total in the third period, laying the shots on thick to try and pull ahead. While the offense would fight to break free, Erie's defense and Noah Erliden would step up to take care of business on their end. Regulation time would tick to an end, and the Otters would find themselves in overtime for the second game this season. With four-on-four play commencing, the Otters would find a huge advantage at the beginning of overtime and go on a power play - their fifth of the game. It would be Martin Misiak (3) to put the game to bed and give the Otters their second home victory of the season.

Thus begins four-straight games on the road for the Otters. Erie will have an off day on Friday, traveling out west to take on the Flint Firebirds on Saturday night, and at London on Sunday afternoon. After a few days away, Erie will travel to Barrie and Kitchener next Thursday and Friday, before welcoming up the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday night to close out October game action. Saturday, October 26 will be Halloween Spooktacular, with the first 1500 fans in the arena receiving a free Otters Pillowcase to help with pregame Trick-or-Treating.

