Generals Defeat Rival Petes in Overtime Thriller

October 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON. - The Generals played their first game of a home-and-home series against their rival Peterborough Petes. The Petes have struggled mightily to start the season, as they have yet to win a game heading into the matchup against Oshawa.

The Generals helped them continue that streak with a 2-1 overtime win.

The Petes got off to a quick start, scoring 1:47 into the first period. Matthew Jenkin fed Cayden Taylor, who beat Jacob Oster under the arm on the two-on-one rush. The first period had plenty of action at both ends of the ice, with each team registering 13 shots on goal.

In the dying moments of the period, a Petes defender flipped the puck over the glass in his defensive zone, handing the Generals their first chance on the powerplay. They were unable to score before the end of the period, but they remained on the powerplay for 1:12 to start the second period.

Sennecke hit the post in the opening minute of the second period, but the Petes managed to kill the remainder of the penalty.

Midway through the period, an Ethan Toms goal was called back due to offside at the Generals bench. Oshawa continued to pressure and outshot the Petes 13-6 in the second period but remained down 1-0.

In the third period, Oshawa continued to dominate, which led to the tying goal. Luca Marrelli's wrist shot from the point went bar down and tied the game at one just over five minutes into the third period.

The game would be decided in overtime. Just 25 seconds into the extra frame, Marrelli slid the puck over to Sinivuori, and he did the rest, beating the Petes goaltender over the glove.

The Generals got a much-needed win and will take on the Petes at Tribute Communities Centre tomorrow night. Puck drop is at 7:05 P.M. Get your tickets here, watch on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio.

