The Road Ahead: Home for a Pair of Eastern Rivals

October 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs went a perfect 3-0 last week, earning a crucial 6 points and sliding into top spot of the OHL's East Division.

Nick Lardis led the way last week with six goals and Ryerson Leenders recorded his first two wins in a Brantford uniform as the Bulldogs capped off a four-game homestand with a victory over Sarnia, and swept an eastern weekend road trip, taking down division rivals Ottawa and Kingston, outscoring their opponents 14-6 during their winning streak.

The Bulldogs will look to keep their momentum going as they head back home for two games this upcoming weekend.

Game 1: Friday, October 18th vs North Bay Battalion

In their first game of the week, the Bulldogs (4-3-0-0) will host the North Bay Battalion (5-3-0-0) for their first matchup of the season. North Bay took three of the four matchups vs the Bulldogs last season.

Storyline to watch:

In a battle of two of the OHL's top goal scorers, Brantford's Nick Lardis will host North Bay's Ethan Procyszyn as both players chase Saginaw's Michael Misa for the league goal-scoring title. Lardis currently sits second place with eight goals, and Procyszyn is one spot behind in third place, with seven tallies of his own. Both are chasing Misa, who has an impressive 11 goals so far this year.

Game 2: Saturday, October 19th vs Kingston Frontenacs

The Bulldogs will wrap up their week with the second half of a back-to-back, hosting division rivals, the Kingston Frontenacs (3-3-1-0). The Bulldogs are 1-0 against Kingston this season and won four of their six matchups last year.

Storyline to watch:

Having just played each other last Saturday, the Frontenacs are going to want revenge after a last-minute goal by Cole Brown gave Brantford the victory. In a game tied at two that looked destined for overtime, Brown scored his first of the season with just 25 seconds remaining to silence the Kingston crowd and give the Bulldogs their third win in a row.

The Frontenacs will look for redemption on Saturday night.

Tickets are still available for both games this weekend through TicketMaster. Friday the 18th vs North Bay & Saturday the 19th vs Kingston.

