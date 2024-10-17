Generals Visit Petes for First of Home and Home

October 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Generals kick off a home-and-home series with the Petes tonight in Peterborough. The Generals are coming off a three-game Western road trip, during which they won one of three games, beating Sarnia 4-3 in a shootout.

Beckett Sennecke scored his first of the season on Monday against the Spitfires in a 5-2 loss. Although the Generals did not win, Jacob Oster had an outstanding performance, stopping 45 of 49 shots and notching the game's third star.

The team has not been getting the results they want, but the script is bound to flip, and doing it against their biggest rival would be a great way to turn around the season.

Peterborough has struggled mightily this season. They have yet to win a game and are 0-7. They are first in the OHL in goals against (35) and last in goals for (12). Oshawa should take advantage of Peterborough's slump and grab a win on the road before returning home for a Friday.

Expect a scrappy game. The Petes lead the OHL in penalty minutes so far this season. That, combined with it being the biggest rivalry in junior hockey, sets the stage for a playoff like atmosphere.

Colby Barlow has been snake-bitten thus far. He has gone pointless in his first five games with the Generals but did score the shootout winner in Friday's contest. Barlow has had his chances but will look to get his first points against Peterborough on Thursday.

Puck drop is at 7:05 P.M., and the game can be watched on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio.

