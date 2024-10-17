OHL Statement Regarding Allegations in CTV Report Filed Wednesday

October 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League is aware of a CTV report of a sexual assault alleged to have been committed by OHL players in November 2014.

The OHL first learned of these allegations on Wednesday, and had no previous knowledge of the alleged event. The League takes allegations of this nature very seriously and will cooperate with any corresponding police investigation.

The OHL recognizes the courage required for victims of sexual assault to come forward with their experiences, and would always desire to see justice served and perpetrators held to account.

For nearly a decade, the OHL has educated its players and staff on their responsibility to demonstrate respect for women through the OHL ONSIDE program. This annual mandatory workshop is facilitated locally to OHL clubs by educators from the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres and promotes the importance of respectful relationships between young men and women in their communities.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.