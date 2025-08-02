Bouanga 13th Goal MOST in TOURNAMENT HISTORY
August 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 2, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Ayoub Jabbari on Loan from French Club Grenoble - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Falls, 2-1, to Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup Phase One at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Defeats Pachuca in Leagues Cup Shootout Following 1-1 Draw - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Defeats Pachuca in Leagues Cup Shootout Following 1-1 Draw
- LAFC Continues Leagues Cup Quest against Pachuca at Bmo Stadium on Friday Night
- LAFC Opens Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign with Shootout Defeat to Mazatlán
- LAFC Begins Leagues Cup Quest against Mazatlán at BMO Stadium on Tuesday Night
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Mathieu Choinière on Loan from Grasshopper Club Zürich