Boston Legacy FC Investor Elizabeth Banks Shares Passion for Inaugural Campaign Ahead!

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







Boston Legacy FC investor and NWSL advisor, as well as actress and filmmaker, Elizabeth Banks shares her excitement for Legacy FC's first season and the outlook of the year ahead for the NWSL!

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

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