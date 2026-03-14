Boston Legacy FC Investor Elizabeth Banks Shares Passion for Inaugural Campaign Ahead!
Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video
Boston Legacy FC investor and NWSL advisor, as well as actress and filmmaker, Elizabeth Banks shares her excitement for Legacy FC's first season and the outlook of the year ahead for the NWSL!
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Boston Legacy FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026
- Denver Summit FC Announces Roster Ahead of Inaugural Season - Denver Summit FC
- Seattle Reign FC and FOX 13 Seattle Announce Local Broadcast Schedule for 2026 NWSL Season - Seattle Reign FC
- McCaskill Returns; Davidson, Dudley Make Subs Bench at Boston - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC Host Houston Dash in 2026 Home Opener - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Boston Legacy FC Stories
- Boston Legacy FC Announces Collaboration with Mass General Brigham
- Boston Legacy FC Preseason Update
- MBTA Adds Train Service for Boston Legacy FC Match
- Boston Legacy FC Launches 2026 Common Ground Kit
- Boston Legacy FC Announces New Kids on the Block for Home Opener Halftime Performance