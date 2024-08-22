BlueClaws Blast 18 Hits, Blow Past Cyclones, 10-1

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws by a score of 10-1 on Thursday night. All nine Jersey Shore starters reached base safely at least once, while eight of nine 'Claws starters picked up a base hit. Cyclones pitchers surrendered 18 hits, tied for the most coughed up in a game this season. Four of the 18 hits were triples, while six of the 18 went for extra bases. The loss marks Brooklyn's third straight defeat - and Jersey Shore's seventh straight win.

SS Aiden Miller continued to be a thorn in the side of Cyclones' arms. A 2023 first round draftee by the Phillies, Miller reached base in all four of his plate appearances before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter. The Trinity, Florida native crushed a two-run home run, his fifth during his time in High-A this season. In the series, Miller is now 7-for-12 with four extra-base hits and five runs scored.

LHP Zach Thornton ran into his toughest outing since joining High-A Brooklyn. The southpaw gave up five earned runs on nine hits over three frames. He was tagged with the loss, dropping him to 1-2 through 5 games with the 'Clones.

RHP Mitch Neunborn was sharp for Jersey Shore. The Adelaide, Australia native picked up the victory thanks to six innings of one run ball, allowing only four hits.

Jersey Shore got the scoring underway in the second. With a man on first and two away, LF Pierce Bennett crushed the first triple of the night for the BlueClaws to make it a 1-0 game. Jersey Shore doubled its lead one batter later on an RBI base knock from RF Troy Schreffler.

The BlueClaws were back for more one frame later. After 2B Trent Farquhar led off the frame with a base hit and stole second, Miller obliterated a long ball to left field, making it 4-0. A couple of batters later, with two men retired and a man on first, CF Emaarion Boyd hit a triple of his own, scoring 3B Bryson Ware to push the Jersey Shore lead to five runs.

In the fourth, Greg Brodzinski's crew continued the trend of notching multiple runs in a frame. This time, it came off of RHP Jawilme Ramirez, courtesy of a two-run single with two outs from DH Felix Reyes.

Yet again, Jersey Shore enjoyed a crooked number in the fifth. The first three men in the frame reached, including an RBI single from Boyd after Ware tripled to begin the frame. With men on the corners and nobody out, Schreffler grounded into a double play, scoring Jersey Shore's ninth run of the game.

Brooklyn spoiled the shutout in the bottom of the fifth. With one on and one away, DH Nick Morabito laced an RBI single off of Neunborn. The base knock marked Morabito's 34th multi-hit game of the season.

Unfortunately for Brooklyn, Jersey Shore got the run right back in the top of the sixth off RHP Henry Henry. Ware reached for his fourth time of the night with an RBI fielder's choice, making it 10-1. Ware would reach for a fifth time with a single in the ninth. The third baseman finished the contest 4-for-5, and a home run shy of the cycle.

LHP Gregori Louis kept Jersey Shore off the board over the final two frames in his High-A debut, but Brooklyn could not scratch anything across over the final four frames, falling 10-1.

Brooklyn and Jersey Shore resume action from Maimonides Park on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. RHP Jonah Tong (4-4, 3.70 ERA) - the No. 17 prospect in the organization according to Baseball America - takes the ball for the 'Clones. He'll be opposed by RHP Luke Russo (2-1, 4.26 ERA).

