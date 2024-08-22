Claws Pound Out 18 Hits, Roll to 10-1 Win for Seven in a Row

BROOKLYN, NY - Aidan Miller homered and the BlueClaws pounded out 18 hits in rolling to a 10-1 win, their seventh in a row. Miller had three including his fifth home run while Bryson Ware had four and seven of the nine starters had at least two.

Jersey Shore improved to 27-24/65-52 though they are now two games back of Hudson Valley, who swept a double-header from Wilmington earlier in the day. There are 15 games left in the regular season.

The BlueClaws got going in the second inning, scoring on a Pierce Bennett RBI triple and RBI single from Troy Schreffler. Miller's blast was a two-run shot in the third and gives him five since joining the BlueClaws in June, nine overall on the season.

Felix Reyes singled home two more in the fourth. Emaarion Boyd singled home a run in the fifth with another scoring on a Schreffler double-play ball. Ware added an RBI on a groundout in the sixth.

Meanwhile, starter Mitch Neunborn (5-4) earned his fifth win, striking out seven and allowing just one run over six innings of work. Gunner Mayer, Alex Garbrick, and Ethan Chenault all threw scoreless innings in relief.

Ware's four hit game puts him at .348 since joining the BlueClaws. Miller had three hits and now has hit safely in eight in a row. Trent Farquhar, Keaton Anthony (up to .357 with the BlueClaws), Boyd, Bennett, and Schreffler all had two hits in the win.

Jersey Shore's 18 hits were their second most on the season, four off their season high of 22, a club record, set on June 9th at Greensboro.

The BlueClaws send RHP Luke Russo to the hill Friday night in search of their eighth consecutive win.

