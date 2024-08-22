Rosario Shines in 5-0 Shutout Win

August 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC- Alejandro Rosario pitched five scoreless innings on Thursday night and was supported by a 10-hit attack as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-0 at LP Frans Stadium.

Rosario's effort was one of dominance, as the Miami native allowed just two hits while striking out nine Hot Rods hitters. Rosario fed Bowling Green a steady diet of high-velocity fastballs, avoiding hard contact for the vast majority of the effort.

The Crawdads would take care of the hard contact, as Arturo Disla left the yard for a second straight night, launching a sixth-inning clout to extend a 2-0 lead for the Crawdads (27-24, 55-62).

Disla, Sebastian Walcott and Yeison Morrobel had multi-hit games, as Walcott has five safeties in the first three games of the series. Morrobel's hits were a pair of doubles, giving him three in the last two games.

The win for Hickory is their fourth in five outings, as it closes the gap to 5.5 games in the SAL South Division's second half. A Greenville win tonight gets the Drive to 2.5 games behind the Hot Rods (31-17, 67-47) with 15 games remaining.

Izack Tiger gets the ball for Hickory tomorrow night at 7pm, as the Crawdads Pregame Show can be seen at 6:45pm on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

