Renegades Throw Second No-Hitter of Season, Complete Doubleheader Sweep of Blue Rocks

August 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades threw their second no-hitter of the season to clinch a doubleheader sweep of the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday at Heritage Financial Park, holding on for a 7-6 win in game one before making history with a 6-0 win in game two.

The nightcap no-no was the fourth no-hitter in franchise history, as Trent Sellers, Mason Vinyard, and Thomas Balboni combined for in a 6-0 victory. After two no-hitters in the first 29 seasons of Renegades baseball, they have thrown two in the last five weeks. It also helped the Renegades execute their first doubleheader sweep since April 27, 2022.

In game one, T.J. White put the Blue Rocks ahead 1-0 with a solo home run off Sebastian Keane in the top of the second.

A leadoff double by Marcus Brown and a single by Joe Naranjo put runners at first and third in the third. Brown later scored on a fielder's choice groundout by Jared McKenzie, and Naranjo scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

The Renegades struck in the bottom of the third after pair of singles by George Lombard and Josh Moylan was followed by a three-run homer by Martin to tie the game. Later in the frame Coby Morales reached on an error by Naranjo and later scored on an Edison Vivas RBI single to give the Renegades a 4-3 lead.

Martin had a tremendous day at the plate, launching three home runs and driving in seven runs between the two games of the doubleheader. The outfielder now has 12 long balls this season.

In the fifth Martin walked and Morales singled to put runners at first and second. Dylan Jasso knocked in Martin with an RBI sinle. Vivas then notched a two-run single to bring in Morales and Jasso and extend the Renegades lead to 7-3. In his High-A debut, Vivas was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

In the top of the seventh, a two-run double by Murphy Stehly cut the Renegades lead to 7-5. Stehly later scored on a sacrifice fly by T.J. White that made it 7-6. However, Blane Abeyta stranded the tying run at first base, retiring Maxwell Romero to end the game.

In game two Trent Sellers tossed 4.2 hitless innings, a ncareer-high, while striking out five and allowing just one baserunner. Since June 25, Sellers has been charged with just two earned runs across 39.2 innings (0.45 ERA).

The Renegades jumped on Wander Arias with three runs in the first. After a pair of walks to Roc Riggio and Brendan Jones, Martin hit his second three-run homer of the day to make it 3-0.

In the fourth, Martin led off the inning by launching his third home run of the day. After Jasso and Morales both singled, an Antonio Gomez RBI single drove in Jasso. Morales later scored on an error to make it 6-0.

Behind Sellers, Vinyard and Balboni pitched 2.1 hitless innings, completing the no-hitter in the second half of the twin bill. Wilmington didn't have a baserunner after the second inning.

The Renegades will look for their fifth win in a row over the Blue Rocks on Friday night at Heritage Financial park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. LHP Kyle Carr (1-7, 4.85) will take the mound for Hudson Valley, while RHP Bryan Caceres (3-8, 5.52 ERA) starts for Wilmington. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

