Drive Erase Four-Run Deficit to Down Emperors, 6-4

August 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive (30-21, 56-61) erased a four-run deficit with five unanswered runs across the fifth and sixth innings, six unanswered total, picking up a crucial victory in the playoff hunt, downing the Rome Emperors (21-28, 57-56) 6-4 Thursday night at Fluor Field.

The victory moved the Drive to 2.5 games out of first place in the South Atlantic League South Division as the Hickory Crawdads defeated the division-leading Bowling Green Hot Rods, 5-0.

Down 4-0, Andy Lugo, who's suffered from a slow start since his call up to Greenville on August 1st, went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, the latter a game-tying shot down the left field line. Lugo kickstarted the Drive comeback with a one-out double in the fifth before Fraymi De Leon singled and Juan Montero rocketed a shot to the left field gap that bounced off the glove of fielder Stephen Paolini who raced into the gap to try and make the catch, allowing Lugo to score.

Justin Riemer, who was 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, grounded out to score De Leon to cut the lead to 4-2.

Miguel Bleis led off the sixth with a single, eventually ending up at third after a passed ball and offline throw to second by Rome catcher Jacob Godman. Bryan Gonzalez walked on a passed ball that allowed Bleis to race home from third. Bleis slid under the tag from pitcher Isaac Gallegos to make it a 4-3 game.

Juan Chacon walked before Lugo notched his RBI-double to score Gonzalez to tie the game at four apiece. Greenville took the lead on a groundout by De Leon to Ward, scoring Chacon.

The Drive boosted the lead to 6-4 in the eighth on a De Leon popup in foul territory beyond the third base bag which Carlos Arroyo caught. Lugo, on first after a walk, started off for second and hit the brakes on the base paths and scrambled back to first. Arroyo tried to double him off and his throw bounced over the head of Drew Compton skipping into foul territory behind first. Gonzalez took off for third, rounded the bag for home scoring easily, though the Emperors doubled off Lugo who tried to take third.

Cooper Adams worked the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts. He closed out the night in the ninth, picking up a groundout, strikeout and a fly out to preserve the win.

Rome drew first blood on the night, scoring a pair of runs in the fourth and the fifth. After Blake Wehunt spun five scoreless frames in his last start, he carried over the scoreless streak through the first three innings before relinquishing a run in the fourth on a one-out RBI-single.

Nick Ward would be caught in a pickle between first and second on a steal attempt. Ronald Rosario fired the throw to Fraymi De Leon at second whose return throw to first baseman Juan Montero would be low and offline, allowing Justin Janas to score from third for a 2-0 lead.

Wehunt finished the night after the fourth, allowing four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Rome extended the lead to 4-0 via a fielding error from De Leon and an RBI-single from Justin Janas off reliever Jeremy Wu-Yelland. Wu-Yelland tossed 1 2/3 innings for the Drive with a walk and five strikeouts.

The Drive return to action tomorrow for game four of the six-game series with Rome. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. The Drive lead the series, 2-1.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.