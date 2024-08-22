Grasshoppers Eighth Inning Come Back Takes the Tourists, 5-4

August 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers come back against the Asheville Tourists to take the win, 5-4 on Thursday, August 22. The Grasshoppers improved to 25-25 on the second half of the season while the Tourists fell to 20-31. Asheville outhit Greensboro 9-4 while the Tourists had one mishap to the Grasshoppers 3.

Hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by Mitch Jebb, Termarr Johnson, Kalae Harrison, and Geovanny Planchart.

Leading at the dish for the Tourists was designated hitter Walker Janek as he went 2-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Hits for Asheville were also recorded by Kenni Gomez, Oliver Carrillo, Ryan Johnson, Korey Morton, Alejandro Nunez, Anthony Sherwin, and Mahki Backstrom.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher J.P. Massey as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up two hits, two earned runs, and three free bases on five innings of work. Southpaw Julian Bosnic recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-3 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Jackson Nezuh as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up three hits, one earned run, and one free base on 4.1 innings of work. Colby Langford took the loss for the Tourists and fell to 0-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at home tomorrow, Friday August 23 for FANomenal Fireworks Friday and Malmö Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.