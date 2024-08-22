Bowling Green Bats Silenced in 5-0 Loss to Hickory

August 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, North Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (31-17, 67-47) were held to three hits in a 5-0 loss to the Hickory Crawdads (27-24, 55-62), despite eight strikeouts from Ty Johnson on Thursday from L.P. Frans Stadium.

Hickory took a lead in the bottom of the second against Johnson. Arturo Disla singled and Gleider Figuereo was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Disla came around to score on a base hit from Yeison Morrobel, putting the Crawdads up 1-0. The Crawdads extended the lead 2-0 with a solo blast from Disla off Bowling Green reliever T.J. Fondtain in the bottom of the sixth.

In the bottom of the seventh, Hickory plated another run with Bowling Green reliever Adam Boucher on the hill. Theo Hardy singled and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Sebastian Walcott thrashed a base hit to right, scoring Hardy to make it 3-0.

The Crawdads plated two more runs in the bottom of the eighth, while the Hot Rods offense was shut down in the top of the ninth to lose 5-0.

Alejandro Rosario (2-1) took the win, letting up two hits and striking out nine over 5.0 shutout frames. Johnson (1-1) earned the loss, allowing a run on four hits, a walk, and eight strikeouts over 4.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and the Crawdads play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:00 PM CT. Bowling Green starts RHP Chandler Murphy (3-1, 2.58), while Hickory rolls out RHP Izack Tiger (1-2, 3.75).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

