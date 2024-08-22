Hot Rods Game Notes

August 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wasn't Our Night.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods fell to the Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday night by a score of 8-4. Bowling Green pitching walked eight batters and tossed three wild pitches. The offense left a total of eight runners on base and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Despite the loss, Colton Ledbetter smacked his 15th homer of the season in the seventh.

Sting Like a Bee.... Bowling Green has made a point of emphasis to be aggressive on the basepaths and that continued last night. The Hot Rods stole two more bases and raised the season total to 230. This ranks second in the South Atlantic League and 30 more than the third best team in Hickory. This year's squad also ranks third in franchise history; Tied with the 2013 team and 19 behind the No. 1 2010 team at 249.

SAL Roundup.... Even though the Hot Rods lost to the Crawdads on Tuesday, Bowling Green still holds a 3.5 game lead over the Greenville Drive. Greenville was no-hit in a 2-1 loss last night to the Rome Emperors, keeping the comfortable lead for the Hot Rods. In the North, Jersey Shore is making a push for the top spot. The Blueclaws have won six games in a row and trail first place Hudson Valley by 1.5 games.

Ty Story 4.... Ty Johnson appears in his fourth game for the Hot Rods tonight and makes his first start. He's been pretty much perfect since joining the team, maintaining a 0.00 ERA over 9.2 frames. Overall, he is 2-4 with a 3.06 ERA with three different teams this season.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.