Blue Jays Expand Fully Vaccinated Seating at Sahlen Field Beginning June 15

The Toronto Blue Jays today announce additional fully vaccinated seating sections at Sahlen Field beginning June 15 vs. the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays worked with local officials, including the Department of Health, to safely increase overall seating capacity to 45%, of which 66% of seats are in fully vaccinated sections while 34% are in physically distanced pods.

Tickets for seats in these additional fully vaccinated sections (119, 121, 123, and 125) go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. (bluejays.com/tickets). Tickets for Blue Jays games from June 24 to July 4 go on sale to Bisons Season Ticket Holders on Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. and to the general public on Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

Based on the latest guidelines from the CDC and New York State, fans will no longer be required to wear face coverings while in the outdoor seating bowl at Sahlen Field. All fans must still wear face coverings when indoors, including in suites, Jays Shop, elevators, and restrooms, and when they cannot physically distance from others, such as when on the concourse. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings at all times.

As previously announced, fully vaccinated seating sections operate as follows:

Fans are seated directly beside other parties with capacity in these sections at 100%

Fans aged 16 and older must present a photo ID that matches their proof of receipt of full COVID-19 vaccination, received at least 14 days prior to the day of the game

Fans under the age of 16 may accompany and be seated with a fully vaccinated adult in a fully vaccinated seating section

The seating plan and health and safety protocols are subject to change as the Blue Jays look to provide the best fan experience at Sahlen Field, and as local health guidelines adapt.

