Homestand Highlights: Salute to Frontline Workers Headlines Six-Game Series

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for their second home series of the season as they host the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) from May 25-30. The homestand is headlined by Salute to Frontline Workers presented by Northside Hospital on May 28, and Ronald Acuña Jr. Stripers Road Jersey T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling on May 29.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, May 25 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling

Wednesday, May 26 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for $14

Thursday, May 27 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor the culture and traditions of the Hispanic and Latino community in Gwinnett

Friday, May 28 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Salute to Frontline Workers: The Stripers will join with Northside Hospital to honor our local Frontline Workers and recognize their impact on keeping us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specialty Jersey Auction: The team will wear specialty jerseys featuring the names of local Frontline Workers, which will be available for purchase online via auction at GoStripers.com with proceeds benefitting the Northside Gwinnett Foundation

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game

Saturday, May 29 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Ronald Acuña Jr. T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a road jersey t-shirt sporting Acuña's No. 24, his number while playing with Gwinnett in 2018, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling. Shirts are available in medium and extra-large sizes only

Agriculture Night: The Stripers will be joined by local FFA's and 4-H's as we commemorate Gwinnett's rich world of agriculture, presented by Kubota

Sunday, May 30 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union

