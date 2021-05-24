Hernández Named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernández has been named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for May 17-23, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. He becomes the second Jacksonville player to win a weekly award this year, joining Jesús Sánchez, who was named Player of the Week for May 4-9.

Hernández, who is currently on the Marlins' 60-day injured list with a biceps injury suffered on April 3, made his first two rehab starts this season for Jacksonville in a series against the Norfolk Tides. Hernandez combined to work 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out 12.

On Tuesday against the Tides, the righty faced just one over the minimum without allowing a hit. He threw 44 pitches over three innings of work. He ramped that up to 55 pitches on Sunday over 4.2 scoreless innings. Hernández allowed just two hits and struck out eight of the 16 batters he faced. He finished the week as just one of four qualified pitchers not to allow an earned run, including two other Jumbo Shrimp - Nick Neidert (6.0 IP) and Braxton Garrett (6.0 IP), who each appeared in one game. Hernández's .083 opponents' batting average also placed him second among qualifiers for the week.

A native of Ocumare del Tuy, Venezuela, Hernández was originally signed by Houston as an international free agent in 2012 and pitched in the Astros' organization through the 2017 campaign, rising to the High-A level. During the 2016 campaign, Hernández was twice named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week while pitching for the Low-A Quad Cities River Bandits.

Following the conclusion of the 2017 campaign, the Marlins selected Hernández in the Rule 5 draft. He began the 2018 season on the injured list, and made two rehab outings in Jacksonville, which followed a pair in Jupiter, prior to being activated to the Miami roster on May 10. That night, he made his major league debut against the Atlanta Braves by working two scoreless innings in relief.

