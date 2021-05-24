Randolph Named Triple-A East Player of Week

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Lehigh Valley IronPigs outfielder Cornelius Randolph has been named the Triple-A East Player of the Week. Randolph becomes the first IronPigs player ever to receive this award.

For the week of May 17-23, Randolph appeared in all six games for the IronPigs against the Syracuse Mets, hitting .591 (13-for-22) with four doubles, three home runs, eight runs scored, nine runs batted in, and one walk with one stolen base. The 23-year-old is batting .377 on the season, which is currently fifth in all of Triple-A East.

Randolph is fourth in all of Triple-A East in slugging percentage (.698) and OPS (1.119), plus currently ninth in all of Triple-A East with 20 hits and 37 total bases.

