Marlins Send Marté to Rehab with Jumbo Shrimp

May 24, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that outfielder Starling Marté has been assigned to Jacksonville to begin an injury rehabilitation assignment. Marté is expected to play for the Jumbo Shrimp beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday when Jacksonville hosts the Norfolk Tides at 121 Financial Ballpark.

A two-time Gold Glove Award Winner and member of the 2016 National League All-Star Team, Marté was batting .316/.420/.491 with 15 runs scored, two doubles, one triple, two home runs, eight RBIs and three stolen bases in 15 games with the Marlins this season. The 32-year-old will see his first action since April 18 after being placed on the injured list with a left rib fracture.

A native of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Marté debuted in 2012 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He slashed .287/.342/.451 with 555 runs scored, 108 home runs, 420 RBIs, 77 steals and 28.5 bWAR in 953 games over eight seasons with Pittsburgh before being traded on January 27, 2020 to Arizona. After hitting .311/.384/.443 with 23 runs, two homers and 14 RBIs in 33 games with the Diamondbacks, the outfielder was shipped on August 31, 2020 to Miami. Marté posted a .245/.286/.415 batting line in 28 games to conclude the 2020 season with the Marlins, totaling 13 runs scored, four home runs, 13 RBIs and five stolen bases.

Marté is the fourth player with major league experience to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment this season with the Jumbo Shrimp. Infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. played in three games with Jacksonville and catcher Jorge Alfaro totaled five contests in a Jumbo Shrimp uniform. Right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernández has made two starts with Jacksonville and earned Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of May 17-23.

The Jumbo Shrimp begin a six-game series with the Norfolk Tides at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday from 121 Financial Ballpark. Tickets are available on www.jaxshrimp.com and by calling the Jumbo Shrimp Box Office at (904) 358-2846.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.