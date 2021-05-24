Three Former Bats Featured on Olympic Training Camp Roster

May 24, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Right-hander Homer Bailey, infielder Todd Frazier and catcher Tim Federowicz are listed on the United States' preliminary roster for the upcoming WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier tournament in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The round-robin tournament will be held from May 31 - June 5 at Clover Park with the first-place finisher securing a spot in the 2021 Olympics (Olympics are scheduled from July 23 - Aug. 8 in Tokyo).

The final roster will be announced Sunday, May 30.

RHP HOMER BAILEY

*With Louisville Bats: 2007-11, 2015-18

*MLB Career Highlights: 2x NL Player of the Week, 1,000+ innings, 1,000+ Ks, 2 no-hitters.

The 14-year MLB career veteran righty was selected seventh overall in the 2004 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds and is one of only 36 pitchers in Major League history to throw more than one no hitter in his career.

Bailey took the mound for the Bats for parts of nine different seasons, most notably winning eight of his 14 starts and earning International League Pitcher of the Week honors during the 2009 campaign. Overall, Bailey pitched 390.1 innings with 330 strikeouts during his Louisville tenure.

INF TODD FRAZIER

*With Louisville Bats: 2009-12

*MLB Career Highlights: 2x All-Star, 2015 HR Derby Winner, 2012 NL Rookie of Month (Aug.).

After being drafted by the Reds out of Rutgers in 2007 (34th overall pick), Frazier quickly gained fan popularity in Cincinnati as "The ToddFather" when he defeated Joc Pederson in an exciting final round of the 2015 Home Run Derby at his home field of Great American Ball Park.

Frazier spent parts of four seasons with Louisville and launched 15+ homers in back-to-back seasons in 2010 and 2011. The standout effort paced his promotion to the big leagues with the Reds during the 2011 campaign.

C TIM FEDEROWICZ

*With Louisville Bats: 2018

*MLB Career Highlights: Played with Dodgers, Cubs, Giants, Astros, Rangers and Reds.

Federowicz was drafted out of the University of North Carolina in 2008 by the Boston Red Sox and has seen action at the Major League level in parts of eight seasons since 2011.

The backstop was assigned to the Bats late in the 2018 season and reached base safely in 19 of his 23 games with Louisville. Federowicz belted his lone homer with the Bats in dramatic fashion, forcing extra innings with a solo shot in the ninth at Charlotte on Aug. 18, 2018.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.