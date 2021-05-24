Chasers Welcome Indy Back to Omaha

Omaha returns home from a two-week road trip to open a 12-game homestand Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. with its first meeting with the Indianapolis Indians since the 1990s. The Storm Chasers went 6-5 in their series with Columbus and Iowa, winning their final two games against the Cubs over the weekend in Des Moines. Omaha enters the upcoming homestand with a 10-7 record and sits a game behind Indianapolis (11-6) in Triple-A East's Midwest division. The Chasers have scored a division-high 87 runs through their first 17 games. However, they've also surrendered 89 runs, the second-most among Midwest ball clubs.

A Rivalry Renewed

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Omaha-Indianapolis rivalry was a good one. The Indians, then the Triple-A affiliate of the Montreal Expos, were the dominant team in the American Association. They won four consecutive league titles from 1986-89, beating Omaha in the final series in the latter two of those seasons. Indianapolis had previously beaten the Royals for the championship in 1982 when it was the Cincinnati affiliate. Omaha had also topped the Indians in the finals at the conclusion of the 1978 season. The Royals ended the 80s Indy title run by claiming the American Association crown in 1990. Additionally, the two teams went on to win the short-lived Triple-A Classic championship from 1988-90. They then went separate ways when the American Association disbanded after the 1997 season. Indy played in the International League prior to this season while Omaha was in the Pacific Coast League.

Outstanding Omaha Opening

While there were certainly a couple of games during the first three weeks that the Storm Chasers would like to have back, the team has performed well overall. Individually, there are a few players who have shined through 17 games. Outfielder Edward Olivares has paced Omaha offensively and ranks among the Triple-A East leaders in batting average (.406), on-base percentage (.488), slugging percentage (.696), OPS (1.183), hits (28), total bases (48), stolen bases (6), runs (18) and runs batted in (16). Pitcher Jackson Kowar has been equally impressive on the mound. He leads the league with four wins and 32 strikeouts while posting a 1.25 ERA through four starts. Reliever Gabe Speier hasn't allowed a run in his seven appearances (8.1 innings), surrendering only two hits and issuing only one walk in the process. Also, catchers Sebastian Rivero (.417) and Meibrys Viloria (.351) have excelled at the plate and behind it.

Scouting Indianapolis

Like Omaha, the Indians have faced both Iowa and St. Paul in the first three weeks of the season and have finished those series with similar results as the Storm Chasers. Indianapolis, Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate, sits in first place early on thanks to the success of its pitching staff. The Indians are currently second in Triple-A East with a 2.91 team ERA through 17 games. Their bullpen has been as effective as their starters, although it has blown four of nine save opportunities. Starter Chase De Jong, who pitched at Werner Park for Oklahoma City in his Triple-A debut, is off to a 2-0 start with a 3.60 ERA through four starts. Pittsburgh rookie Ke'Bryan Hayes, Baseball America's No. 12 overall prospect, began a rehab assignment with Indy over the weekend. He suffered a wrist injury in the second game of the season.

Series Schedule

The Storm Chasers and Indians play at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The games on Friday and Saturday are scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. The six-game series wraps up with a 1:05 p.m. finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets for all 12 dates of the Indianapolis series are on sale now.

