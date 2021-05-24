Jumbo Shrimp, Bulls Roll out Surf & Turf Series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With 36 games between the clubs on the 2021 schedule, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Durham Bulls have cooked up the Surf & Turf Series, a first-of-a-kind rivalry with stakes higher than any other Minor League Baseball matchup.

As opposed to the traditional first place trophy or championship ring, the result of the series will boil down to the losing team being forced to give away t-shirts with the winning team's logo during a series in 2022. This will mark the first instance in Minor League Baseball history that a team will be giving away merchandise with an opponent's logo on it.

If the Jumbo Shrimp win the season series, the Durham Bulls will give away 500 shirts saying, "We lost the 2021 Surf & Turf Series to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp" and vice versa if the Bulls win.

The Jumbo Shrimp took four of the first six games of this year's series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park May 11-16, and welcome the Bulls to 121 Financial Ballpark for the first time Tuesday to begin a six-game. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m. For tickets, call (904) 358-2846 or visit www.jaxshrimp.com.

