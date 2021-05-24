Indians Announce Promotions for Next Two Homestands

INDIANAPOLIS - With capacity increased to 50% for the next two homestands - June 1-6 and June 15- 20 - the Indianapolis Indians today announced an exciting lineup of promotions on deck including two nights for Bark in the Park, two firework shows and a Father's Day Catch on the Field. Single-game tickets for the two upcoming homestands went on sale today at 10 AM with approximately 6,900 tickets available per game.

June 1-6 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians Triple-A affiliate)

Tuesday, June 1 at 7:05 PM

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg and MHS

- Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for $1 each.

Wednesday, June 2 at 1:35 PM

Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

- Schedule that "off-site" meeting or enjoy a business lunch at The Vic with baseball under the sun. Thursday, June 3 at 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery

- $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts.

Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospitals and PetSuites

- Ticket packages include one (1) giveaway item; dog owners may select a leash, food scoop or ball toss toy.

- Right field lawn pods accommodate six (6) humans/dogs; limit of one (1) dog per person.

Friday, June 4 at 7:05 PM

Friday Fireworks presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry

- Stick around and enjoy the first fireworks show of the season immediately following the game.

Sunday, June 6 at 1:35 PM

Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer

- All kids 14 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission.

Knot Hole Kids Club giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and WTHR

- The first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive a Ke'Bryan Hayes replica autographed arm sleeve. Must have KHKC membership card to redeem.

June 15-20 vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate)

Tuesday, June 15 at 7:05 PM

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg and MHS

- Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for $1 each.

Wednesday, June 16 at 7:05 PM

Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospitals and PetSuites

- Ticket packages include one (1) giveaway item; dog owners may select a leash, food scoop or ball toss toy.

- Right field lawn pods accommodate six (6) humans/dogs; limit of one (1) dog per person.

Thursday, June 17 at 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery

- $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts. Friday, June 18 at 7:05 PM

Friday Fireworks presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry

- Stick around and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show immediately following the game. Saturday, June 19 at 7:05 PM

MARVEL Super Hero Night and Jersey Auction presented by Best-One of Indy

- The Indians will wear specialty Captain Marvel jerseys which will be auctioned off during the game to raise money for Indianapolis Indians Charities.

- Purchase a bobblehead ticket package that includes Avengers bobbleheads for Captain Marvel, Black Widow and Falcon; limited packages available.

Sunday, June 20 at 1:35 PM

Father's Day Catch on the Field presented by Indiana WIC

- Grab your mitt and share a special moment with dad by signing up for a postgame catch on the field; ticket package includes two (2) Box seats, one (1) hat for dad and one (1) baseball for use on field.

Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer

- All kids 14 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission.

Both Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have deferred to state and local authorities on mask mandates. Per the current Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) order, face coverings will be required for all fans over the age of 2 years old. Fans may only remove masks when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location.

The Indians will update Victory Field's capacity percentage and guidelines upon approval from the MCPHD.

