Blake Willey: USL Championship Goal of the Week Winner: Week 5
Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2026
- Blake Willey Wins First Career Goal of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at Las Vegas Lights FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- The Rowdies in the '90s - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Siaha Wins USL Championship Player of the Month for March - Hartford Athletic
- Indy Eleven Signs Somali International Mohamed Omar - Indy Eleven
- Detroit City FC Returns Home to Face Sporting Club Jacksonville - Detroit City FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Aims to Rebound at Loudoun United - Louisville City FC
- Battery Unveil '96 Anniversary Kits to Commemorate 30th Anniversary of First League Title - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Falls to Orange County SC, 2-0 - San Antonio FC
- Orange County SC Ends San Antonio FC's Unbeaten Streak in 2-0 Win at Home - Orange County SC
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