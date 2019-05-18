Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Louisville (1:05 p.m.)

May 18, 2019 | 1:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 39| Home Game # 20

BUFFALO BISONS (15-22, 4th, -6.5 North) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (17-24, 3rd, -7.0 West)

LHP Clayton Richard (MLB Rehab) vs. RHP Rob Wooten (NR)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: WNLO-CW23/MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This afternoon the Bisons meet the Louisville Bats for game two of a three-game series. It is the fifth day of a six-day homestand for Buffalo, which started with a three-game set against the Gwinnett Stripers. The Herd will enjoy an off day on Monday before making their first trip to Rochester beginning on Tuesday.

Last Game: BUF 7, LOU 6

Buffalo walked off winners for the second time on the season on Friday night, when Cavan Biggio scored from third base on a passed ball. The run capped a comeback that started after the Bisosn trailed 5-1 in the fourth. Teoscar Hernandez clubbed a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at 6-6, then Biggio led off the ninth with a double. An error moved him to third before the passed ball that won the game.

Louisville (1-0)

The Bisons and Louisville Bats did not meet in Downtown Buffalo in 2018. The three-game series in April was wiped out due to inclement weather in the Queen City. As a result, one game was made up at Louisville Slugger Field in July, while two games were cancelled. The Bats won three of the four meetings that took place in Kentucky.

Today's Starter

Clayton Richard is making an MLB rehab start for the Bisons today as he works back from a stress reaction in his right knee suffered late in Spring Training. The left hander was acquired by Toronto this past offseason in a trade with the San Diego Padres. Richard has spent parts of each of the last 10 seasons in the Big Leagues, including 70 with the Padres since 2016.

Cavan Biggio

Cavan Biggio scored the game-winning run on Friday and added his team best 26th RBI in the third inning. Biggio has now reached base safely in five straight games, and in 34 of 37 total games in 2019.

Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez made an immediate impact on the Herd lineup Friday after being activated prior to the game. The outfielder hit a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game at 6-6, giving the team a chance to win in the ninth. Hernandez has played in 31 games for Buffalo in parts of three years, with nine home runs and 27 RBI.

Walk-off Win

The Bisons picked up their second walk-off win of the season on Friday. Their first came in Game One of a doubleheader against Pawtucket 4-3 when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scored Jonathan Davis on a base hit.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (18-26) clubbed their way to a 10-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The Blue Jays hit three home runs, with ex-Bisons Danny Jansen and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each collecting round trippers. The Jays and White Sox meet again today at 2:10 p.m. on Chicago's South Side.

