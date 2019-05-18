Wings Drop Fifth Straight Saturday

The Red Wings built a 3-0 lead but couldn't hang on as the Durham Bulls rallied for a 4-3 win Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park

The loss is the Wings (14-24) fifth straight.

Jake Cave put the Red Wings on the board first with an RBI single in the third. Rochester tacked on two more runs in the fifth on RBI from Randy Cesar and Luke Raley. However, the Wings would have just three more baserunners the rest of the way.

Lewis Thorpe allowed just one run with eight strikeouts over five inning and left with the lead, but, the bullpen couldn't hold it.

Ryan Eades allowed a solo home run in both the sixth and seventh innings as Durham tied the game.

The Bulls would push across the game-winning run on a bases loaded walk by Fernando Romero in the eighth.

Raley and Tomas Telis each collected multi-hit games for Rochester.

The Wings and Bulls wrap up the three-game weekend set on Sunday night at 5:05 pm

WINGS THINGS: Drew Maggi's 22-game on base streak came to an end with an 0-for-4.

