Mets Blast Past Clippers, 7-2

May 18, 2019





Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets used two three-run home runs to beat the Columbus Clippers, 7-2, on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium in front of an energetic crowd of 6,508. The Mets have now hit nine home runs over their last three games.

Columbus (23-17) struck first in the top of the first inning. With one out. Mark Mathias homered over the left-field wall for a 1-0 Clippers lead.

Syracuse (24-17) stormed in front in the bottom of the second. René Rivera led off with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 11 games. Two batters later, Luis Guillorme singled, placing runners at first and second base. David Thompson followed with a double that scored Rivera to tie the game, 1-1. Two batters after that, with two outs and runners on second and third, Colton Plaia launched an opposite-field home run over the right-field fence, pushing Syracuse in front, 4-1.

The Clippers responded in the top of the third. With Adam Rosario at second base, Greg Allen at first, and two outs, Brandon Barnes singled to left field, bringing home Rosales to trim the Syracuse lead to two, 4-2.

That would be the last run scored by Columbus. Syracuse's pitching staff was excellent again. Starter Chris Flexen struck out nine batters in six innings while only allowing one walk. Relievers Eric Hanhold, Ryan O'Rourke, and Tim Peterson all threw one scoreless inning to secure the victory.

The Mets added insurance runs in the eighth. With one out, Danny Espinosa walked. Two batters later, Rivera was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. Dilson Herrera then crushed a ball over the left-field wall for a three-run home run that gave Syracuse a 7-2 advantage. That homer was the seventh hit by Herrera this season.

Syracuse and Columbus close out their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.

