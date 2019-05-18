SWB Game Notes

May 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (20-17) @ TOLEDO MUD HENS (14-24)

RHP Brody Koerner (0-0, 9.00) vs. TBA

| Game No. 38 | Fifth Third Field | Toledo, OH | May 18, 2019 | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

TOLEDO, OH -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders set the tone early Friday night with 10 runs and 13 hits in the opener, but a dominant pitching by the Toledo Mud Hens stifled the SWB offense as the two teams split Friday's doubleheader at Fifth Third Field.

Game one belonged to the RailRiders, with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opening up a 7-0 lead in the top of the 6th inning before the Mud Hens rallied to put five runs on the board over the final two frames. The first game featured a two-run home run by Brad Miller in the 2nd inning to give the RailRiders a 2-0 lead. An inning later, Mike Ford hit a ball out of Fifth Third Field entirely that skittered between two warehouses in right field, enjoying the rest of the evening out on the town in Downtown Toledo. Consecutive doubles by Breyvic Valera and Mike Tauchman plated another run, with a sac fly from Miller extending the lead as Miller touched the plate.

The 5-0 lead through 2.5 innings was more than enough for Adonis Rosa who shone over the first six innings. Though tagged for five runs (three earned runs), he controlled the game and allowed the RailRiders to settle in and grow their early lead. Entering the final inning, he hadn't allowed an earned run and SWB wanted to see him complete his night with a complete game effort. Cale Coshow entered instead and stuck out Harold Castro to put the finishing touches on the victory 10-5.

MAY-BE THEY'RE CATCHING ON: In the month of May, the RailRiders have received outstanding offensive contributions from their catchers. Both Kyle Higashioka (9G dating to 5/1) and Ryan Lavarnway (10G dating to 4/25) enter Saturday's game against the Mud Hens with significant on-base streaks. In the month of May, the two catchers have combined to reach in all 15G: 17-for-47 (.362 AVG), 2 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 14 BB, 2 HBP (.524 OBP)

WHO YOU TAUCH-IN' 'BOUT? The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders received OF Michael Tauchman on option Monday when OF Aaron Hicks was activated in the big leagues. He made his RailRiders debut in Friday's doubleheader, going 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in the first game before being hitless in 3 AB in the second. Per Meredith Marakovits (YES Network), Tauchman was optioned to New York to be the 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader vs. Baltimore. Tauchman had just driven to Indianapolis to join SWB, and went to introduce himself to Manager Jay Bell. Bell then told him he had a flight in 3 hours to NYC. Tauchman said Tyler Wade offered to drive his car to Toledo where he will meet team following Wednesday's doubleheader. The 28-year old played in both ends of the doubleheader, specifically batting ninth in Game 1 Wednesday and finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

GETTING READY FOR THE FIRST TURN: Thursday marked Game No. 35 in the 2019 season, one quarter of the way through the 140-game slate. The RailRiders snapped a mini 2-game skid with a win and avoided a sweep at the hands of the Indians. With the win they are also improved their record to 19-16. A year ago, the RailRiders made it all the way to Game 5 of the Governor's Cup, falling just short of a championship against the Durham Bulls. All of this came to be for the 2018 RailRiders despite a 16-19 record out of the gate. As the RailRiders aim for a 21st win of the season Saturday evening, they are trying to play catchup with the 2017 RailRiders 22-16 record through 38 games.

TRUCKING AT THE TOP: INF Mike Ford had never batted leadoff in his career, but has now done so five times in the last 10G for the RailRiders. In those five games he has reached base safely to begin the game all four-of-five times with a 1B, HR and 3 BB. In 19G this season, Ford has an OBP of .435 which is tops on the team among players who have played +5G (Kyle Higashioka, .431 OBP in 16G).

WHERE DID KATOH GO: INF Gosuke Katoh was transferred to Double-A Trenton prior to Friday's games against the Toledo Mud Hens. He entered the game May 4 against the Mets with a four-game hitting streak that was snapped with an 0-for-4. Following that game against the Indianapolis Indians he was batting .368 on the season, good for 3rd in the International League. Thanks to his team-best 7th HR earlier in the series against Syracuse and ability to walk, he also entered the weekend 3rd in slugging (.697) and the 3rd best OPS in the league at 1.132 -- just a smattering of points behind Louisville's Josh Van Meter for the league lead (1.167). Since then, Katoh has recorded a hit in just two of his last eight games- a 3-for-26 stretch (.115 AVG) - and two of the three hits have been bunt singles. His slash line on the season has gone from .368/.435/.697 to .304/.366/.559.

