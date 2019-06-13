Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Indianapolis (7:05 p.m.)

June 13, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





June 13, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Victory Field | Indianapolis, IN | Game # 64| Away Game # 32

BUFFALO BISONS (29-34, 4th, -9.0 North) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (35-28, 2nd, -1.5 West)

RHP Andrew Sopko (1-2, 6.82) vs. RHP Trevor Williams (MLB Rehab)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons take on the Indianapolis Indians for the last game of their three-game series. Buffalo would sweep the Indians in this series with a win today. The Herd will continue their six-game road trip to Louisville after this series to take on the Bats.

Last Game: BUF 14, IND 6

Buffalo belted their way to a lopsided win over the Indians in the second game of the series with 16 hits. Socrates Brito led the way offensively with a 4-5 day at the plate, including five RBIs. A pair of home runs, one by Brito and the other by Anthony Alford, helped the Bisons score six runs in the sixth inning and take the lead for good. David Phelps was credited with the win after an inning of relief for the Herd as well.

Indianapolis Indians (2-0)

Buffalo and Indianapolis are meeting for the first time in the 2019 campaign. The teams will only meet twice this season, the next time coming 6/18-6/20 when the I-Tribe visit Buffalo for a three-game set.

Today's Starter

RHP Andrew Sopko makes his 7th start of the season as he carries a 1-2 record and 6.82 ERA. In his last apperance against Lehigh Valley, he pitched five innings and received his first Triple-A win.

Socrates Brito

OF Socrates Brito was a main contributer in the offense during yesterday's game. Brito hit his fourth home run of the season while driving in a run five different times over the course of the game. With five hits in the series, Brito now has a six-game hitting streak where he is 11-27 (.319).

Anthony Alford

OF Anthony Alford also contributed to yesterday's comeback win against Indianapolis. Alford slugged the first home run of the game and his fifth of the season that helped put the Herd in the lead. Yesterday's apperance increased his hitting streak to six, where he is 11-24 (.458). Alford's three-run HR increased his RBI total to a team-high 28 on the season.

Bo Bichette

INF Bo Bichette returns to the Bisons lineup after spending over a month on the injured list with a broken hand. Bichette rejoins the team after four games with Dunedin (A-Adv). Before his injury, the infielder had a .245 AVG in 15G with the Herd.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (24-43) ended their five-game losing streak by beating the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 last night. Today the Blue Jays will hope to close the series with a win during their final match of the three-game series against Baltimore. Toronto will the head to Houston on Friday for their first of two matchups this year.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.