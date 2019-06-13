Bisons Complete Indy Sweep, Win 11-3

Don't look now. The Herd is one of the hottest teams in the International League.

Seven different Bisons drove in runs and the pitching staff rallied together again in an 11-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians, Thursday night from Victory Field. The second-straight blowout win gave Buffalo a three-game sweep over their long-time rival.

The victory was also the Bisons sixth in their last seven games as the team has pulled to with just four games of the .500-mark at 30-34.

It was a complete effort throughout the lineup and the pitching staff. All nine Herd batters had a hit and the lstarting nine also drew nine walks to go along with 15 hits. When starter Andrew Sopko was removed from the game after just an inning of work, five relievers, including newcomer Ty Tice, pieced together a strong effort on the mound.

The offense picked up right where it left off after Wednesday's 14-6 win. After driving in five in the previous game, Socrates Brito opened the scoring Thursday in the third inning with an RBI-triple before scoring on Reese McGuire's hit for a 2-0 lead.

The Bisons made it 5-0 in the sixth thanks to consecutive RBI-knocks from Andy Burns and Roemon Fields. Fields then stole a pair of bases before trotting home on Billy McKinney's wall-ball double to center.

Burns singled home another run in the seventh and Patrick Kivlehan hit his 10th home run in the eighth as the Bisons opened up a 7-2 advantage. Buffalo then sent 10 men to the plate in the ninth inning to blow the game open. Fields and McKinney drew bases-loaded walks while Anthony Alford joined in the RBI-parade with a grounder that scored Burns. Kivlehan capped the scoring with yet another RBI-hit as his sharp single into left plated the Bisons' 11th run of the night.

The second straight game in double digits on the scoreboard shouldn't overshadow the work done by a taxed Bisons bullpen. The Herd needed five relievers to close out Wednesday's win and needed eight more innings from their pen Thursday after Sopko's departure. Corey Copping was the first to take the ball and he delivered three shutout innings for his first career Bisons win.

Just promoted from Double-A before the game, the 22-year old Tice then got an important eight outs when the game was still close. Making his Triple-A debut, the righty limited the damage when the Indians had the bases loaded in the sixth before working a scoreless seventh inning.

Zach Jackson and Buddy Boshers closed out the win with an inning each of work.

The Bisons will now travel to Louisville for a three-game series against the Bats that starts Friday night (7:00 p.m.).

