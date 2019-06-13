Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Tim Tebow and the Syracuse Mets, Pink in the Park Night

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for a six-game homestand from June 18-23, hosting the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) for three games from June 18-20 and the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets) for three games from June 21-23. Former Heisman Trophy winner and professional quarterback Tim Tebow will be in uniform with Syracuse for the entire weekend series. The homestand includes Pink in the Park and Friday Fireworks on June 21, Faith and Family Night with a Green Baseball Giveaway and Stripers State of Georgia T-Shirt Giveaway on June 22, and Chopper's Birthday on June 23.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 18 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Air Conditioning

Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

Wednesday, June 19 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM

Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank every Wednesday. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes 1 General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana).

Thursday, June 20 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 11:00 a.m.

Camp Day: Local youth camps and day cares will be out in full force for a matinee game.

Friday, June 21 - Stripers vs. Syracuse Mets (New York Mets)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Gwinnett Medical Center

Pink in the Park: Join the Stripers and WEAR YOUR PINK to honor those impacted by breast cancer.

Pink Jersey Auction: Stripers' players and coaches will wear special pink jerseys, which will be available for purchase via online auction with proceeds going to the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation.

Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display.

Saturday, June 22 - Stripers vs. Syracuse Mets (New York Mets)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Faith & Family Night: The Stripers welcome church groups from around Gwinnett County.

Green Baseball Giveaway: The first 500 kids will receive a Stripers Green Baseball.

Stripers State of Georgia T-Shirt Giveaway: A premium green t-shirt featuring the Stripers logo in the Georgia state outline will be offered in size M and XL.

Sunday, June 23 - Stripers vs. Syracuse Mets (New York Mets)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Georgia United Credit Union-

Chopper's Birthday: Join mascots from around the state of Georgia and beyond in celebrating the 11th birthday of Chopper the Groundhog.

Sunday Funday: Bring your family to Coolray Field each Sunday for pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office and online at GoStripers.com/tickets.

