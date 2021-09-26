Bird's Big Day Not Enough as Hummel, Aces Stun Albuquerque
September 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Aces 7 (70-52, 1-3), Isotopes 6 (55-69, 3-1) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, NM
AT THE DISH: Greg Bird went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two home runs, driving in four on the afternoon ... Albuquerque's other tallies came when Joshua Fuentes knocked a two-run double in the second inning ... Ryan Vilade picked up three singles and scored two runs ... Fuentes and Wynton Bernard each had two hits.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Bernardo Flores turned in a solid performance, allowing just four hits and two runs (one earned) in 4.2 innings ... The Topes blew a 6-2 lead as Tate Scioneaux surrendered three runs in the sixth before Justin Lawrence (5-5) gave up the game-winning two-run homer to Cooper Hummel with two outs in the ninth inning.
TOPES TIDBITS: Four of Lawrence's five losses this season have come when the Isotopes were one out away from victory ... Albuquerque lost their first Sunday home day game since April 15, 2018 to Salt Lake, as they had won ten straight ... Greg Bird is batting .320 at Isotopes Park, with 16 of his 28 home runs coming at home.
ON DECK: Tomorrow night is the final home game of the 2021 season for Albuquerque. They will play as the Mariachis de Nuevo México, taking on the Reno Aces in a 6:35 MT start. Right-hander Ryan Feltner (0-0, 16.88) will start for the Topes while the Aces are undecided.
