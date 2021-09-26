Rainiers Even Series at Round Rock on Sunday, 8-3

Round Rock, TX - The Triple-A West Champion Tacoma Rainiers (75-49) evened their Triple-A Final Stretch record at 2-2 on Sunday, with a leisurely 8-3 win over the Round Rock Express (63-60). Tacoma will be in search of their third consecutive win on Monday, as they attempt to rally and win the five-game series.

The Rainiers opened the game with an Alen Hanson (2-for-5) double into the left field gap, followed a batter later by a Jantzen Witte (3-for-5) RBI single on the ground to right. With one out in the fourth inning, Jose Godoy (2-for-5) singled and Dillon Thomas homered for the second time in as many games, this one to straightaway centerfield for a 3-0 Tacoma lead. Thomas has driven in eight runs during this series.

Leading by the same score in the fifth, Jose Marmolejos (3-for-5) lifted his club-leading 25th homer down the right field line, a two-run shot after a Witte single. For Marmolejos, it extended his career-best season for home runs to 29, adding in the four he's hit in the Majors this year.

Still ahead 5-0 in the sixth, the Express finally got to Rainiers starter Logan Verrett; a Yohel Pozo two-run double punctuated a three-hit inning. Other than that, it was a quality start for Verrett, as Tacoma improved to 14-4 with him on the mound. The right-hander worked seven complete innings and threw 91 pitches, allowing only six hits. Verrett struck out six and walked one- just his 15th walk over 106.0 IP with the Rainiers this season and his first since August 16.

In the eighth, Marcus Wilson's gap double scored Thomas (walk), and then Wilson scored on an Eric Filia (2-for-4) single as Tacoma put the game out of reach, 7-2. The evening's final Tacoma tally came on a bases loaded RBI fielder's choice from Thomas in the ninth, his third run driven in of the game. In the bottom of the ninth with two out, Round Rock's Sam Huff hit his first career Triple-A homer, a solo shot.

Game 10 of this 11-game Texas road trip, and game five of the Triple-A Final Stretch will be on Monday at Round Rock, a 5:05 PT first pitch for the series finale. LHP Ray Kerr (Tacoma) and RHP Tyson Miller (Round Rock) are the scheduled starting pitchers.

