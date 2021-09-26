Hummel Stuns Isotopes with Two-Run Homer in 7-6 Win

September 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Cooper Hummel played hero and stunned Albuquerque by smacking an eventual game-winning two-run homer in the ninth to give the Aces a 7-6 win on Sunday.

After a pair of groundouts to start the final frame, Alek Thomas recorded his second single of the afternoon with a base knock up the middle. After seeing the first pitch off the plate, Hummel launched a two-out, two-run shot to right and propelled Reno to its first lead, 7-6, since the first inning.

Hummel finished the afternoon with a 2-for-4 performance, driving in two runs and scoring two of his own. The Aces' catcher also jumped out to a three-game hitting streak with his outing on Sunday.

The Aces broke through first for the fourth-straight contest with a one-spot in the opening frame. After Hummel reached first and advanced to second on a pair of errors, Andrew Young extended his hitting and RBI streak to six games with his one-run single to right, giving Reno a 1-0 lead.

Albuquerque responded quickly in the home half of the first with a two-run double by Greg Bird, giving the Isotopes a 2-1 edge.

The team from New Mexico added another pair of tallies in the second frame on a two-run double from Joshua Fuentes to take a three-run advantage, 4-1.

After a scoreless third and fourth inning, Reno slashed its deficit in half, 4-2, in the fifth. Following a hit by a pitch to Jamie Ritchie and a double by Jake Hager, Thomas smacked an RBI single to right, cutting the Isotopes' lead to two runs. The D-Backs' No. 3-rated prospect also extended his hitting streak to 11 games with the one-run base knock.

Albuquerque bumped its lead back to four, 6-2, in the bottom of the fifth when Bird hit a two-run homer to right field for his third and fourth RBIs of the afternoon.

Reno responded in the top of the six with a three-spot to pull the visiting team to within one. Christian Lopes registered his first triple in nearly two years to start the frame before being brought around to score, 6-3, on a Stuart Fairchild sacrifice fly. After Ritchie single, Hager responded with a two-run shot of his own in the top of the sixth, slashing the Aces' deficit to one run, 6-5.

Both squads were held off the board until the top of the ninth when Hummel drilled his game-winning two-run homer to right and lifted the Aces to their 7-6 edge.

Jesus Liranzo came on in the final frame and shut the door to pick up his second save with the Aces.

Reno will return to Isotopes Park for Monday's contest against Albuquerque with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. PT. Tomorrow's game can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.