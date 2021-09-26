Martinez Ks 10 in 3-2 Victory

September 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso starter Adrian Martinez struck out 10 batters in the Chihuahuas' 3-2 win over the Sugar Land Skeeters Saturday night at Southwest University Park. The 10 strikeouts were the most by a Chihuahuas pitcher this season and set a new career high for Martinez.

Chihuahuas catcher Yorman Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the seventh. Rodriguez has four Triple-A home runs this year and three have come against Sugar Land. El Paso's Patrick Kivlehan went 1-for-4 to move his hitting streak to 12 games.

El Paso reliever Joe Beimel entered the ninth inning with no outs and the bases loaded and got out of the jam to earn his first Triple-A save since 2004 with the Rochester Red Wings. The Chihuahuas have won four of their last six games.

Team Records: Sugar Land (72-51, 1-2 in Final Stretch), El Paso (48-75, 2-1 in Final Stretch)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Shawn Dubin (4-3, 3.92) vs. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (4-7, 5.10). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.