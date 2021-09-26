Dodgers Make Early Lead Stand Up

The Oklahoma City Dodgers took a quick lead Saturday night and led the rest of the way in a 5-2 win against the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark during the Triple-A Final Stretch. The Dodgers (64-58) scored two runs in the first inning as they went on to record a fourth straight win and take a 3-0 lead in their road series. The first three batters of the game reached base for OKC, including Matt Davidson who lined a RBI single into left field. The Dodgers later loaded the bases and a RBI groundout by Anthony Bemboom pushed OKC's early lead to 2-0. OKC loaded the bases again in the third inning and brought in another run when Andy Burns grounded into a double play. Unearned runs by the Aviators in the fourth and fifth innings, trimmed the Dodgers' lead to 3-2. OKC got some breathing room on the scoreboard in the seventh inning. Drew Avans hit a one-out triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sheldon Neuse. Steven Souza Jr. followed with a single before Davidson connected on a RBI double into right field for a 5-2 Dodgers lead. OKC pitchers Vidal Nuño (6-1) and Kevin Quackenbush (S, 21) held Las Vegas scoreless over the final four innings.

Of Note:

-Steven Souza Jr. tied for a game-high three hits Saturday and scored a game-high three runs, going 3-for-5 as OKC's designated hitter. So far in the current Las Vegas series, Souza is 6-for-15 with a triple, walk, six runs scored and two RBI. He has hit safely in seven of his last nine games with an at-bat, posting a combined 14 hits, including four doubles, a triple and homer, as well as seven RBI and scoring 11 runs during the stretch.

-Matt Davidson went 2-for-2 Saturday with a double, two walks and a game-high two RBI as he recorded his fourth straight multi-hit game. He has seven multi-hit outings in his last 10 games, connecting on a combined 16 hits, including four homers and two doubles, with 10 RBI and nine runs scored.

-The OKC Dodgers have now won four consecutive games, as well as five of their last six games. They have also won eight of their last nine road games, including five in a row. This is the first time this season the Dodgers have won five consecutive road games. OKC last won four straight games overall as part of a five-game winning streak earlier this month (Sept. 6-11).

-The Dodgers have outscored Las Vegas, 30-11, in the current series. The Aviators outhit the Dodgers, 9-8, Saturday, but OKC is outhitting Las Vegas, 39-31, through the first three games of the series.

-Throughout OKC's season series with the Aviators, the road team owns an 8-1 record. The Dodgers lead the current series in Las Vegas, 3-0, and the Aviators won the August series between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 5-1. -Saturday was the Dodgers' third game of the Triple-A Final Stretch as they improved to 3-0. All 30 Triple-A teams are playing five road and five home games during the new postseason tournament format. A single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch winner will then be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage among all 30 teams during the final 10 games.

-For each home run hit by Triple-A teams during the Final Stretch, Minor League Baseball will donate $50 per homer to a local 501(c)3 charity selected by the team. The team with the most home runs hit during the 10-game span will generate an extra $5,000 donation for its charity of choice. The OKC Dodgers chose to benefit Cleats for Kids (C4K), which provides new and used sports equipment free of charge to youth in need, gathering equipment through community drives and drop-off donation sites. The Dodgers were held without a homer Saturday, but have hit a combined four homers over the first three games of the Final Stretch.

What's Next: The Dodgers continue their final road series of the season as well as the Triple-A Final Stretch with a 2:05 p.m. CT game Sunday against the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

