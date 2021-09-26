Skeeters Drop Third Straight in El Paso

(EL PASO, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters dropped their third straight contest, with a 6-2 loss Sunday night to the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park.

Right-hander Tyler Ivey got the start for the Skeeters as he began an MLB Rehab Assignment, allowing three runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out two through 1 2/3 innings of work (49 pitches). It was Ivey's first appearance since making his Major League debut on May 21 at Texas.

El Paso jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third in a pair of errors from the Skeeters and an RBI single from Taylor Kohlwey.

The Skeeters rallied back with a pair in the fourth on a two-run double from Marty Costes.

Yorman Rodriguez added on with a solo home run in the fifth, with Brian O'Grady tacking on a sacrifice fly and Jose Azocar an RBI single in the sixth inning.

JP France came on in relief for the Skeeters and struck out five batters through four innings of work, allowing two runs on six hits. Jon Olczak came on directly in relief of Ivey and struck out two while allowing a run on four hits through 2 1/3 innings of work.

CJ Hinojosa finished the night 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 20 games. It's the longest hitting streak from the Skeeters this season and the longest active hitting streak in Minor League Baseball.

With the loss, the Skeeters moved to 1-3 through their 10-game Triple A Final Stretch schedule.

The Skeeters and Chihuahuas are set to finish out their five-game series at 1:05 p.m. on Monday afternoon in El Paso. Right-hander Brett Conine will make the start for the Skeeters and will be opposed by left-hander Luke Westphal for El Paso.

