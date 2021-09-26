Bees Thump Cats in Penultimate 2021 Home Game
September 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees routed the Sacramento River Cats 12-4 in the penultimate home game for the 2021 season at Smith's Ballpark.
The Bees scored four runs in the first inning on back-to-back home runs from Chad Wallach and Preston Palmeiro. Sacramento clawed back into the game tying it up at 4 in the fifth inning, but the Bees responded with another pair of four run innings in the fifth and the sixth. The four runs in the fifth came on three RBI singles. In the sixth Wallach went deep for his second home run of the game. Wallach ended the day with five RBI. Gabe Matthews added three RBI and all nine members of the Salt Lake lineup collected at least one hit.
Ryan Smith allowed four runs (three earned) in the start for the Bees over four and two-thirds innings. Smith was backed four and one-third scoreless innings of relief as the River Cats managed just two hits against Jake Buchanan, Connor Higgins and Elvis Peguero.
The Bees and River Cats will meet Monday night at 6:35 p.m. in the final home game of the 2021 season at Smith's Ballpark. Following an off day on Tuesday the Bees will travel to Tacoma for a five-game series with the Rainiers to finish the season.
