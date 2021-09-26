Aces Notes

First pitch from Isotopes Park is slated for 12:35 p.m. PT

Better Than This:

- The Reno Aces fell for the third-straight game to the Albuquerque Isotopes, 3-1, on Saturday.

- Edgar Arredondo tossed a season-high four innings of work while matching his best in Reno with three strikeouts.

- Tyler Holton recorded two perfect frames of work, nearly tossing an immaculate fifth inning where he logged three strikeouts on 10 pitches.

- Alek Thomas increased his hitting to 10 games in Saturday's contest, going 1-for-5 with a single in the final frame. The 21-year-old has put forth a .500/.549/.978 slash line with five RBIs and 14 runs scored. The Aces' outfielder strung together back-to-back four-hit games on Sept 21-23, serving as the only player in professional baseball to record a pair of consecutive four-hit games in the same year.

- Cooper Hummel saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end in Thursday's contest, finishing his successful stretch with a .550/.580/.925 with 16 RBIs and 15 runs on 22 hits. In 19 appearances this month, Hummel has put forth a .472/.517/.792 slash line with two triples, four homers, seven doubles, 24 RBIs and 26 runs scored. The Aces' outfielder has also logged 14 multi-hit games in September.

- Andrew Young jumped out to a five-game hitting and RBI streak since returning to Reno, recording an RBI single in the sixth inning against the Isotopes. Over the last five contests, the Aces' infielder has put forth an 11-for-23 showing with six extra-base hits, 12 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

- Drew Ellis has reached base safely in 27 consecutive games with Reno since July 10 when was plunked in the fifth of Friday's contest. Since his return on Sept. 10, Ellis is slashing .365/.459/.942 with seven doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

Wild Card:

- Reigning Triple-A Player of the Week Juniel Querecuto put together a solid week of work since Sept. 13. The veteran infielder put forth a 12-for-26 showing with a .462/.500/.846 slash line, a pair of doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs and 10 runs scored in his six starts to his first weekly accolade.

- The 29-year-old matched his career-high 17-game hitting streak with a two-out single on Saturday. Despite reaching base, Querecuto saw his run-scoring stretch end at nine straight games.

- Over the last 17-game stretch, the Aces' top hitter is slashing .388/.442/.701 while going 26-for-67 with 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

- In his 17 starts since Sept. 6, Querecuto has recorded eight multi-hit games, has registered six games with two or more RBIs and has posted five multi-run contests.

- Querecuto, with the Aces alone, has recorded 299 base knocks in his three seasons, ranking seventh all-time behind Mike Freeman with 301. The Aces' infielder reached 900 hits in his MiLB career and 100 extra-base hits in Triple-A with his performance on Sept. 19. With three more base knocks and two appearances, he will reach the 400-mark for each in MiLB's highest level.

The One(s) That Got Away:

- Riley Smith will face Albuquerque for the first time in his career and will make his fourth appearance with Reno this year. In his return on Sept. 21 against Salt Lake, the right-hander went 4.1 innings and allowed just two runs on three hits with five strikeouts.

- Bernardo Flores Jr. will make his first career start against Reno and second start with Albuquerque since being claimed off of waivers on June 24. In Triple-A this season, the left-hander has posted a 2-3 record in nine appearances with a 6.68 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33.2 innings of work.

Storm Warning:

- Ryan Weiss has put forth a stellar 11-game stretch since Aug. 9, boasting a 1-0 record with a 2.12 ERA to go along with 22 punchouts in 17.0 innings of work. The opposition is batting .183 over that span against the Aces' right-hander.

- Jesus Liranzo tossed his fifth-straight and 12th scoreless relief performance with Reno out of the bullpen on Tuesday, going one inning and retiring three of the four batters he faced. In his 14 outings since the start of August, the Aces' reliever has registered 20 strikeouts and a 1.72 ERA in 15.2 innings of work.

- Taylor Clarke has looked sharp in his seven appearances with Reno this season, striking out eight batters and allowing just two unearned runs on six hits in seven innings of work. The Aces' reliever has held his opponent to a .250 batting average over the seven-game stretch.

- The trio combined for four innings of work in Friday's contest, surrendering just one unearned run on five hits with five of the team's 12 strikeouts.

One Shot:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .295 batting average, .519 slugging percentage, .894 OPS and 861 runs scored. The team from Northern Nevada is one of two MiLB teams with at least 800 tallies (Rancho Cucamonga, 810). The Biggest Little City's squad has recorded a MiLB-leading 1262 hits, leading Las Vegas by 70 hits (1192). The Aces are tied or out-hitting 18 of the 30 MLB teams (8 AL, 10 NL), including Arizona, in 30 fewer games.

- Blake Lalli's club paces Triple-A with a .314/.395/.540 slash line, 301 runs scored, 428 hits, 64 home runs, 81 doubles and 18 triples after the sixth frame.

- The Aces have mounted 21 comebacks this season, boasting a 14-7 record in contests it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

