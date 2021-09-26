Rodriguez, Chihuahuas Win Third in a Row

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sugar Land Skeeters 6-2 Sunday night to win their third consecutive game. El Paso has won five of its last seven games.

El Paso catcher Yorman Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with his second home run in as many games. Rodriguez has five Triple-A home runs this season and four of them have come against the Skeeters. Patrick Kivlehan went 0-for-4, ending his 12-game hitting streak. Gosuke Katoh went 2-for-4 and has reached base seven times in the last three games.

Sunday's win gave the Chihuahuas their first series win since June 24-29 against Round Rock. The three-game winning streak is El Paso's first since June 12-14 at Oklahoma City.

Team Records: Sugar Land (72-52, 1-3 in Final Stretch), El Paso (49-75, 3-1 in Final Stretch)

Next Game: Monday at 12:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Brett Conine (7-3, 5.36) vs. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (2-4, 6.70). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

