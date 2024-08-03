Bees Power Past Rainiers

August 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (58-48) allowed four home runs, losing to the Salt Lake Bees (53-52) by a score of 11-6, Friday at Cheney Stadium.

Salt Lake jumped on Emerson Hancock, hitting two home runs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. A solo shot from Keston Hiura and a three-run blast from Matthew Lugo put the Rainiers down instantly.

They got on the board in the second inning on an RBI single from Duke Ellis to make it 4-1, and they weren't done. Tacoma made it a one-run game in the third inning on a two-run home run from Tyler Locklear.

Unfortunately for the Rainiers, Salt Lake added to their lead with two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth, highlighted by another home run for Hiura. Locklear homered again to make it 10-4, but Charles Leblanc answered with a solo shot of his own to grow their lead back to seven.

A home run from Ellis and an RBI ground out from Spencer Packard made it 11-6, but that is where the game ended, as Ryan Miller spun a scoreless ninth inning to close it out.

POSTGAME NOTES: With two more home runs tonight, Keston Hiura now has 16 home runs in 23 games with Salt Lake including five against the Rainiers. He has four already this series, with at least one in three of the first four games. Tyler Locklear went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a double, two home runs and three runs batted in out of the cleanup spot for Tacoma. The Rainiers are in danger of losing their first home series of the season, dropping three of the first four games to the Bees. They are 8-1-0 through their first nine home series this year.

Tacoma and Salt Lake will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.